Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian default no longer 'improbable', but no trigger for global financial crisis- IMF

03/13/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia may default on its debts in the wake of unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, but that would not trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday.

Georgieva told CBS's "Face the Nation" program that sanctions imposed by the United States and other democracies were already having a "severe" impact on the Russian economy and would trigger a deep recession there this year.

The war and the sanctions would also have significant spillover effects on neighboring countries that depended on Russia energy supplies, and had already resulted in a wave of refugees compared to that seen during World War Two, she said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

The sanctions were also limiting Russia's ability to access its resources and service its debts, which meant a default was no longer viewed as "improbable," Georgieva said.

Asked if such a default could trigger a financial crisis around the world, she said, "For now, no."

The total exposure of banks to Russia amounted to around $120 billion, an amount that while not insignificant, was "not systematically relevant," she said.

Georgieva last week said the IMF would downgrade previous forecast for 4.4% global economic growth in 2022 as a result of the war, but said the overall trajectory remained positive.

Growth remained robust in countries like the United States that had been fast to recover from COVID-19 pandemic, she told CBS.

The impact would be most severe in terms of driving up commodity prices and inflation, potentially leading to hunger and food insecurity in parts of Africa, she said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. 0.37% 27.15 End-of-day quote.-11.42%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.39% 566.69 Delayed Quote.5.37%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.23% 183.58 Delayed Quote.4.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.90% 133.25 Delayed Quote.72.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:45pRussian default no longer 'improbable', but no trigger for global financial crisis- IMF
RE
12:39pUkraine says power has been restored to Chernobyl power station
RE
12:24pTurkey, Greece agree to improve ties amid Ukraine conflict
RE
12:20pS.African airline Comair's fleet grounded indefinitely
RE
12:20pS.African airline Comair's fleet grounded indefinitely
RE
11:45aKazakh anti-corruption service detains ex-president's nephew
RE
11:44aRussia counts on sanctions help from China; U.S. warns off Beijing
RE
11:42aColombians vote in presidential primaries, legislative contest
RE
11:42aBOX OFFICE : 'The Batman' Stays Strong With $66 Million in Second Weekend
RE
11:33aRussia strikes military base near Polish border as it steps up its offensive, Ukraine says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Investors jump into commodities while keeping eye on..
2Russia strikes military base near Polish border as it steps up its offe..
3JD.com Announces the Proposed Acquisition of Deppon Logistics Co., Ltd ..
4U.S. rushing $200 million worth of weapons for Ukraine's defense agains..
5Ukraine war becomes a cudgel in Republican Party's internal conflict

HOT NEWS