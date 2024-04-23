April 23 (Reuters) - Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine that injured seven people injured in the Black Sea port of Odesa, two of them children, and also targeted Kyiv, the capital, Ukraine's military officials said early on Tuesday.

Several residential buildings in the city were damaged and caught fire, the governor of the Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, said on the Telegram messaging app. At least 14 apartments were damaged, the city administration added.

Ukraine's air defence systems also destroyed all the drones Russia launched on Kyiv, Serhiy Popko, the head of the capital's military administration, said on Telegram, adding that there were no reports of damage or injuries from the attack.

Four Russia-launched drones were destroyed over the southern Mykolaiv region, Ukraine's navy said, but the full scale of the attack on Ukraine was not immediately known. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Lisbon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)