Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Russian drone attacks target power network in Ukraine's Odesa - officials

12/10/2022 | 08:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - All non-critical infrastructure in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa was without power after Russia used drones to hit energy facilities, local officials said on Saturday, with much of the surrounding region also affected.

"Due to the scale of the damage all users in Odesa except critical infrastructure have been disconnected from electricity," Odesa mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov wrote on Facebook.

Odesa, Ukraine's largest port city, had population of over 1 million before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

A statement posted by the city administration on the Telegram app said that Russian strikes hit key transmission lines and equipment in Odesa region in the early hours of Saturday.

Odesa region governor Maksym Marchenko said Russia used 'kamikaze' drones, which fly into their target rather than firing munitions, and that two had been shot down over the Black Sea.

"As a result of the strike there is no electricity in almost all the districts and communities of our region," Marchenko wrote on Telegram.

Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with large waves of missile and drone strikes, with Kyiv acknowledging on Friday that every single thermal and hydro-electric power plant in the country had been damaged.

Ukraine says the attacks are war crimes due to their devastating effect on civilian life, while Moscow claims they are militarily legitimate.

(Reporting by Max Hunder)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.49% 115.9 Delayed Quote.-65.71%
REGION GROUP -0.37% 2.69 Delayed Quote.-9.43%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.24% 62.647 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED 2.07% 9.35 End-of-day quote.-40.03%
Latest news "Economy"
10:00aResidents hold their nose as crews mop up huge U.S. oil spill
RE
09:17aScholz says Putin bent on conquest, but important to keep contact open
RE
09:14aRomania defuses mine drifting near its Black Sea shore
RE
08:51aRussian drone attacks target power network in Ukraine's Odesa - officials
RE
08:29aRussia wants to turn Ukraine into 'dependent' like Belarus, wife of jailed Nobel laureate says
RE
08:26aBelgium to tax private jets, short-haul flights
RE
08:14aAlbertsons says Washington AG denied request for injunction to stop dividend payout
RE
07:51aEU at odds over gas price cap as 12 countries criticise latest proposal
RE
07:37aHarry and Meghan defend documentary after privacy criticism
RE
07:26aTunisians protest against president a week before parliamentary elections
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit
2Leonardo Says It Has Signed A Loan Agreement For 260 Million Euros With..
3Australia seeks to limit gas producers' profits as prices soar
4RWE CEO: optimistic power supply will remain stable during winter
5Pirelli & C S p A : CONFIRMED LEADER IN SUSTAINABILITY AT THE GLOBAL LE..

HOT NEWS