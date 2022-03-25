Russian ex-president says Western sanctions won't sway Kremlin

The sanctions will only consolidate the Russian society and not cause popular discontent with the authorities, Medvedev told Russia's RIA news agency in an interview.

The West has imposed an array of sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, but one month into the war, the Kremlin says it will continue the assault until it accomplishes its goals of Ukraine's "demilitarisation and denazification".

Some of the sanctions have specifically targeted billionaire businessmen believed to be close to President Vladimir Putin.

"Let us ask ourselves: can any of these major businessmen have even the tiniest quantum of influence of the position of the country's leadership?" Medvedev said.

"I openly tell you: no, no way."

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Michael Perry)