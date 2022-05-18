Russian firms, entities halt publishing data amid sanctions

May 18 (Reuters) - Oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has
joined other Russian entities in curbing access to trade and
financial data, sources told Reuters.
In the wake of Western sanctions imposed on Russia after it
sent troops into Ukraine, the central bank said it would allow
companies to withhold financial results.
Russian authorities are also allowing companies and banks to
conceal information on securities issued and on their
contractors.
Below is a list of firms or entities which have decided to
limit access to, or not publish, data (in alphabetical order):
COMMODITIES & ENERGY
ENERGY MINISTRY - The Energy Ministry in April limited
access to its statistics on oil and gas production and exports.
TRANSNEFT - Transneft will no longer agree a
document that includes full loading plans for all exporters but
instead will provide oil exporters only with the loading dates
for their own cargoes, the sources said.
TOP CORPORATES
AEROFLOT - The country's biggest airline, Aeroflot
will not publish its first-quarter financial results.
ALROSA - Diamond producer Alrosa, which has been
hit by harsh sanctions, has suspended publication of its monthly
sales or production results.
GAZPROM - Gas producer Gazprom will not publish
its first-quarter financial results.
LUKOIL - Russia's second largest oil producer, Lukoil
, will not publish its first-quarter financial results.
NLMK - Steel producer NLMK will not publish its
first-quarter financial results.
POLYUS - The country's largest gold producer, Polyus
, will not publish its first-quarter financial results.
SEVERSTAL - Steel producer Severstal will not
publish its first-quarter financial results.
FINANCIALS
BANKS - The central bank has said it will not publish banks'
financial statements until October and will no longer publish
the names of banks connected to Moscow's alternative to the
SWIFT payments network.
CENTRAL BANK - The central bank said on May 16 that it would
no longer disclose monthly data on net capital outflows. It
previously stopped publishing monthly data on foreign trade and
suspended disclosure of gold holdings in its foreign currency
and gold reserves.
TRADE
CUSTOMS SERVICE - The Customs Service in April decided to
suspend publication of import and export data in order to
exclude errors and avoid "speculation".
Russia is a major exporter of oil, gas, metals, wheat and
vegetable oils. It imports hundreds of million of dollars of
bananas, citrus fruit and coffee, among other products, each
year.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)