KYIV, June 5 (Reuters) - Russian forces continue to storm Sievierodonetsk, controlling eastern part of the city, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region where Sievierodonetsk is located, said on Sunday.

Gaidai said that there parts of the Azot chemical plant were damaged in Saturday's attacks.

