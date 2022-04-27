Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian forces pummel Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol steel plant - mayoral aide

04/27/2022 | 05:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol

(Reuters) - Russian forces were on Wednesday pounding a huge steel works in Mariupol where the southern Ukrainian city's last defenders and some civilians are holed up, a local official said.

Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to the city mayor, said there had been no let-up in air strikes on the Azovstal plant despite Russian President Vladimir Putin saying there was no need to storm it after declaring victory in Mariupol.

"Air attacks on Azovstal are not subsiding. No ceasefire, but attempts to storm again and again. Despite the statements (by Putin)," Andryushchenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"At the same time, street fighting continues again in the sector between the Azovstal plant's management (buildings) to the street."

Local officials say much of Mariupol has been destroyed in weeks of Russian bombardment and siege since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and that about 100,000 civilians are still in the city. Hundred of fighters and civilians are believed to still be in the vast steel works.

Ukrainian officials have described the situation in Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, as a "humanitarian catastrophe".

Andryushchenko said no agreements had been reached on trying to evacuate civilians from Mariupol on Wednesday. Many previous efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow residents to leave the city have broken down.

Russia denies targeting civilians in its "special military operation" in Ukraine and each side blames the other for the repeated failure to establish humanitarian corridors.

On Monday, Russia announced plans to open a humanitarian corridor for civilians to leave the Azovstal plant but Kyiv denied reaching any agreement on this with Russia.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39aLimping pope again appeals for peace in Ukraine
RE
05:39aExclusive-Russia sees its oil output falling by up to 17% in 2022 -document
RE
05:37aRussian forces pummel Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol steel plant - mayoral aide
RE
05:28aMalaysia to lift more COVID curbs, eases mask mandate
RE
05:27aRussia's GDP decline could hit 12.4% this year, economy ministry document shows
RE
05:21aStrong demand lets Mercedes-Benz hike prices to offset costs
RE
05:20aSinopec Q1 net income jumps 25% on high oil prices
RE
05:16aIndia power minister tells states to step up coal impo…
RE
05:16aGerman Government Stops Chinese Takeover of Local Ventilator Manufacturer, Handelsblatt Reports
DJ
05:15aTunisia detains crew of ship that sank off its coast this month
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
2Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
3Euro hits 5-year low, stocks down again on mixed earnings
4Microsoft forecasts double-digit revenue growth on cloud strength
5Alphabet misses on revenue as YouTube ad business slowed by Ukraine war

HOT NEWS