Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian forces renew bid to advance south of Ukraine's Izium, Britain says

06/18/2022 | 01:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 18 (Reuters) - Russia has probably renewed its efforts to advance south of Ukraine's eastern city of Izium in the last 48 hours, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday.

Its goal is to penetrate deeper into the Donetsk region and envelope the pocket around the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk from the north, it said on Twitter.

If trapped Ukrainian civilians do not take up an offer of leaving via a corridor, Russia is likely to claim justification in making less of a distinction between them and any Ukrainian military targets in the area, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54aBitcoin drops 6.5% to below $20,000
RE
03:32aRussia's 2022 coal output could fall 17%, exports 30% - Interfax
RE
03:09aPakistan 'one step away' from exiting dirty money 'grey list' - minister
RE
02:45aMilitants kill Indian police official in disputed Kashmir
RE
02:44aMillions stranded as floods ravage Bangladesh, more rain forecast
RE
02:19aChina's May gasoline exports plunge, LNG imports slide
RE
02:17aIndia suspends Internet in eastern state over military recruitment protests
RE
02:09aRemains of British journalist found in Amazon
RE
01:55aRussian forces renew bid to advance south of Ukraine's Izium, Britain says
RE
01:11aGermany's debt interest payments could soar next year, finance minister warns - newspaper
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS