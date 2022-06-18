Russian forces renew bid to advance south of Ukraine's Izium, Britain says

June 18 (Reuters) - Russia has probably renewed its efforts
to advance south of Ukraine's eastern city of Izium in the last
48 hours, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday.
Its goal is to penetrate deeper into the Donetsk region and
envelope the pocket around the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk
from the north, it said on Twitter.
If trapped Ukrainian civilians do not take up an offer of
leaving via a corridor, Russia is likely to claim justification
in making less of a distinction between them and any Ukrainian
military targets in the area, the ministry added.
(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)