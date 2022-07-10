Russian gas cutoff most likely scenario - French finance minister

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 10 (Reuters) - The French
government is preparing for a total cutoff of Russian gas
supplies, which it sees as the most likely scenario in its
forward planning, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on
Sunday.
With about 17% of its supply coming from Russia, France is
less dependent on Russian gas than some of its neighbours, but
the government has been preparing contingency plans.
A cutoff is particularly problematic now because France's
nuclear power generation would struggle to pick up the slack as
many reactors are currently down for maintenance.
"I think that a total cutoff of Russian gas supplies is a
real possibility ... and we need to prepare for this scenario,"
he said on the sidelines of a business and economics conference
in southern France.
"It would be totally irresponsible to ignore this scenario,"
he said. Earlier in the conference he described such a Russian
gas cutoff the "most likely scenario".
Le Maire said the first line of defence was for households
and businesses to cut energy consumption, then the construction
of new infrastructure like a floating plant that will be able to
regasify liquid natural gas shipments from overseas.
More drastically, the government is also looking company by
company to see which can be forced to lower production to save
energy if necessary, Le Maire said.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas;
Editing by Alison Williams, William Maclean)