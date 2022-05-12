Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop

05/12/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: llustration shows Natural Gas Pipes and EU and Russian flags

(Reuters) - Daily requests for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine have fallen in line with lower deliveries through Ukraine, where one route remains suspended, pipeline operator data showed on Thursday.

Requests via the Velke Kapusany border point in Slovakia were around 512,056 megawatt hours (MWh) per day, down from 856,922 MWh per day earlier on Thursday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Ukraine's gas transit system operator GTSOU said Russian state gas company Gazprom booked 53.19 million cubic metres (mcm) of transit capacity via the Sudzha entry point, down from transit flows of 73.4 mcm/day on Wednesday.

Nominations at the Sokhranivka transit point, where GTSOU on Tuesday suspended gas flows, remained at zero, GTSOU data showed.

Meanwhile, Moscow on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline that carries Russian gas to Europe, as well as the former German unit of Gazprom, whose subsidiaries service Europe's gas consumption.

Flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline through Poland into Germany have been mostly operating in reverse flow from west to east over the past weeks and Gazprom stopped supplies to Poland in April.

Exit flows into Poland at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 9,733,381 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Thursday morning, down from roughly 10,400,000 kWh/h the previous day, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Flows of Russian gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were stable day on day, at 73,210,542 kWh/h.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru and Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37aIndian citizens, students now eligible for booster shot, health min says
RE
04:34aSiemens to leave Russia due to Ukraine war, take hefty charge
RE
04:31aGold prices wobble as soaring dollar, sliding yields tussle
RE
04:29aMore oil, slower demand mean world can weather Russian losses - IEA
RE
04:29aThai central bank plans to further relax forex rules
RE
04:28aUK Economy Could Fall Into Recession This Year
DJ
04:27aMany Sri Lankans flee Colombo as political leaders meet to seek solution to crisis
RE
04:27aMany Sri Lankans flee Colombo as political leaders meet to seek solution to crisis
RE
04:24aLondon stocks slide as downbeat GDP, hot U.S. inflation data weigh
RE
04:22aZurich expects to exceed all 2022 financial targets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank's Vision Fund posts record $26 billion loss as tech stocks tak..
2Disney path to subscriber success is outside U.S.; way to profit less c..
3Varta : Quarterly Report Q1 2022
4Disney's streaming growth counters Netflix dip, yet inflation looms
5Aegon Q1 results beat forecasts, exploring US reinsurance deal

HOT NEWS