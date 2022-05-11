Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian gas nominations for Slovakia drop, operator data shows

05/11/2022 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine fell on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 717,923 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Wednesday, versus about 883,844 MWh per day on Tuesday, the data showed.

Ukraine said on Tuesday it would suspend gas flows through the transit point which it said delivered almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe via Ukraine, blaming Moscow for the move and saying it would move the flows elsewhere.

Nominations for Russian gas transit via Ukraine at the Sokhranovka entry point for May 11 fell to zero, data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator showed on Wednesday.

The data showed requests for Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine at the Sudzha entry point stood at almost 72 million cubic metres for Wednesday.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland were slightly lower on Wednesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 10,406,458 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), down from 11,296,321 kWh/h the previous day, the data showed.

Flows of Russian gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were stable at 70,619,904 kWh/h, down from 73,394,512 kWh/h at midnight. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Marwa Rashad in London, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08aNorway to ramp up offshore wind in drive to go green
RE
04:06aInflation to remain at 4%-5% at year end in euro zone, ECB's De Guindos says
RE
04:05aChina berates WHO chief for 'irresponsible' remarks on its zero-COVID policy
RE
04:05aAl Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank
RE
04:05aAl Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank
RE
04:03aMalaysia c.bank unexpectedly raises policy rate on inflation risk
RE
04:02aGold recovers as dollar, yields dip; key U.S. data in focus
RE
03:57aCongo mines minister seeks to cancel artisanal cobalt monopoly
RE
03:55aJapan's economy to suffer Q1 slump on lower consumption
RE
03:49aItaly's illimity buys loan specialist AREC for 40 million euro EV
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
2Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
3ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
4Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..
5Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount

HOT NEWS