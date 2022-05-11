Russian gas nominations for Slovakia drop, operator data shows

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine fell on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 717,923 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Wednesday, versus about 883,844 MWh per day on Tuesday, the data showed.

Ukraine said on Tuesday it would suspend gas flows through the transit point which it said delivered almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe via Ukraine, blaming Moscow for the move and saying it would move the flows elsewhere.

Nominations for Russian gas transit via Ukraine at the Sokhranovka entry point for May 11 fell to zero, data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator showed on Wednesday.

The data showed requests for Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine at the Sudzha entry point stood at almost 72 million cubic metres for Wednesday.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland were slightly lower on Wednesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 10,406,458 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), down from 11,296,321 kWh/h the previous day, the data showed.

Flows of Russian gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were stable at 70,619,904 kWh/h, down from 73,394,512 kWh/h at midnight. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Marwa Rashad in London, Editing by Louise Heavens)