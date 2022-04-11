Log in
Russian gold miner Nordgold shuts Burkina Faso mine citing insecurity

04/11/2022 | 10:07am EDT
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Russia's Nordgold is shutting down its Taparko mine in Burkina Faso and calling force majeure, citing the deteriorating security situation in the West African country, according to a statement seen on Monday.

The company faces increasing threats against its operations and staff each passing day, the director-general of Nordgold subsidiary Société des Mines de Taparko (SOMITA) said in a statement dated April 9, seen by Reuters.

"We are therefore advising you of the halt of our mining activities because of force majeure and for security reasons," Director-General Alexander Hagan Mensa wrote.

A company official in the capital Ouagadougou confirmed over the phone that the statement was authentic.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Bate Felix)


