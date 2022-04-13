Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian gov't will discuss giving subsidies to airlines, airports - Interfax

04/13/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 14 (Reuters) - The Russian government will on Thursday discuss giving subsidies to airlines and airports to help them cope with the economic damage caused by western sanctions, Interfax news agency said.

Airlines will be able to receive compensation for lost revenues stemming from forced flight cancellations while the state will support 11 airports in central and southern Russia, Interfax said. The sanctions have banned the supply of spare parts to Russian airlines, making maintenance more complicated,

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.00% 81.95 Delayed Quote.10.42%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24pUtilities Down on Rotation Back to Cyclical Stocks -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:23pOil traders to cut Russian oil purchases from May 15 - sources
RE
05:23pBlackRock assets just under $10 trln, warns fees may suffer
RE
05:20pU.S. congratulates Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif on election
RE
05:20pTech Up as Treasury Yields Fall -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:19pState securities regulators order virtual casino firm to stop selling NFTs
RE
05:17pFinancials Flat After Disappointing JPMorgan Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNew Zealand house prices fall as interest rates and inflation weigh
RE
05:15pCROP WATCH : Cold spring weather prevents early U.S. planting -Braun
RE
05:14pNew York subway shooting suspect arrested on mass transit violence charge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold miner Polymetal postpones dividend decision amid sanctions on Russ..
2U.S. mortgage interest rates top 5%, buyers look to lock in rates
3JPMorgan's Dimon downbeat as profit drops 42%
4Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Boeing, JetBlue, Medtronic, PepsiCo...
5Global equities rise despite inflation scares, oil climbs

HOT NEWS