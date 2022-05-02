Russian governor reassures residents after new explosions in area near Ukraine

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Two explosions took place in the
early hours on Monday in Belgorod, a Russian region bordering
Ukraine, but there was no damage or security threat, the top
official in the area said.
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said he "wanted to dispel
apprehensions among inhabitants of the region that someone or
something flew in from the territory of Ukraine".
"That is not the case. Our military aviation was performing
combat tasks as part of the special military operation," he
added, using the official term by which Russia refers to the war
in Ukraine.
The fact that he felt the need to reassure residents
suggested a degree of nervousness among the population after a
spate of fires and explosions in recent weeks at ammunition
stores and fuel depots in Belgorod and other southern regions.
Ukraine has not directly accepted responsibility but has
described the incidents as payback and "karma" for Russia's
invasion.
