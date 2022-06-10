Russian-held Ukraine region scheming to sell grain to North America -RIA

June 10 (Reuters) - Authorities in a part of Ukraine seized
by Russia are using "cunning schemes" to avoid Western sanctions
and sell grain to North America and other parts of the world,
Russian state-run RIA news agency reported on Friday.
Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from the
territories Moscow occupied since launching what it calls a
special military operation in February. The war threatens to
cause severe food shortages as Russia and Ukraine account for
about 29% of global wheat exports.
Vladimir Rogov, a member of the administration in the
southeastern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, was quoted by RIA
as saying grain was also being sold to Middle Eastern and
African nations.
"They are afraid of sanctions but nevertheless buy our grain
with joy - of course, through intermediaries and cunning
schemes," RIA quoted Rogov as telling Russian television.
Rogov said there were 1.5 million tonnes of grain in the
region, RIA added. He did not say whether any of the grain had
been delivered to customers.
Last week the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut said Russia had
sent its ally Syria an estimated 100,000 tonnes of stolen wheat,
describing the shipments as "criminal activity".
Russia and Ukraine are in a deadlock over grain exports from
Ukrainian ports.
Russia has seized large parts of Ukraine's coast, blocking
farm exports and driving up the cost of grain. Moscow blames the
food crisis on sanctions restricting its own grain exports.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool)