Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian jets bomb rebel-held Idlib in Syria, witnesses say

01/02/2022 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of Kafr Arouk camp for internally displaced after a heavy rainfall in Idlib

AMMAN (Reuters) - Russian jets bombed areas near the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib on Sunday, witnesses and rebel sources said, marking a new year flare-up for the last opposition-held bastion.

War planes flying at high altitude, which tracking centres said were Russian Sukhoi jets, dropped bombs on several towns and a main water pumping station serving the overcrowded city of Idlib, whose wider population is more than a million.

No immediate comment was available from Russia or the Syrian army, which says it targets the hideouts of militant groups who control the region but deny any attacks on civilians.

An official at the city's water utility service said it was out of action as a result of the strikes.

A senior U.N. official who confirmed the water station was "badly damaged" in an air strike said such attacks worsened the humanitarian plight of millions of displaced Syrians.

"Continued destruction of civilian infrastructure will only cause more suffering of civilians. Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure must stop," U.N. deputy regional humanitarian coordinator Mark Cutts said in a tweet.

Witnesses said the strikes in the last 24 hours in the rebel-held enclave also hit livestock and poultry farms close to the Bab al Hawa border crossing with Turkey.

"The Russians are focusing on infrastructure and economic assets. This is to add to the suffering of people," Abu Hazem Idlibi, an official in the opposition administration, said.

Other targets included villages in the Jabal al-Zawiya region in the southern part of Idlib province, with no immediate reports of casualties, residents and rescuers said.

A series of raids after midnight on Saturday hit makeshift camps that house thousands of displaced families near Jisr al Shuqhur, west of Idlib with two children and a woman were killed and 10 civilians wounded, the civil defence service said.

There has been a relative lull in air strikes since November after a renewed Russian-led campaign followed by Turkish army reinforcements inside the enclave raised the prospect of a wider resumption of violence.

A deal brokered nearly two years ago between Russia, which backs Syrian President Bashar al Assad's forces, and Turkey, which supports opposition groups, ended fighting that had displaced more than a million people within a few months.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alexander Smith and Lisa Shumaker)

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.35% 166.9 End-of-day quote.19.70%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.11% 138.9 End-of-day quote.23.11%
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION -0.47% 57.16 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.39% 76.7321 Delayed Quote.0.89%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 1.32% 13.3161 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30pBiden tells Ukraine that U.S. will 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades -White House
RE
05:27pRussian jets bomb rebel-held Idlib in Syria, witnesses say
RE
05:20pZELENSKIY, BIDEN DISCUSSED JOINT ACTIONS TO KEEP PEACE IN EUROPE : tweet
RE
05:20pUkrainian president zelenskiy says we appreciate the unwavering support
RE
05:20pUkrainian president zelenskiy says discussed with biden keeping peace in europe, preventing further escalation
RE
04:40pSudan's Hamdok quits as premier after failing to restore civilian government
RE
04:33pFactbox-Sudan's Abdalla Hamdok
RE
04:19pOmicron-related disruptions cause over 4,000 flight cancellations to kick off 2022
RE
04:12pCuba's Santeria priests warn of pandemics, offer hope of better times
RE
03:47pSudan's Hamdok resigns as prime minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with blockbuster Q4 deliveries
2Suspect arrested in connection with South African parliament fire
3Israel to offer fourth COVID vaccine shot to over 60s, medical staff
4Goldman Sachs asks U.S. employees to work from home until Jan. 18
5Omicron-related disruptions cause over 4,000 flight cancellations to ki..

HOT NEWS