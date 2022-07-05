Russian lawmakers approve harsher fines for foreign tech firms without offices

* This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers on Tuesday
approved a bill providing for stricter penalties for foreign
internet companies that fail to open an office in Russia,
including fines.
Moscow has long sought to exert greater control over
technology firms, and disputes over content and data have
intensified since it sent armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Foreign social media giants with more than 500,000 daily
users have been obliged since July 1, 2021, to open offices in
Russia or risk penalties ranging up to outright bans.
Now, the turnover fines that Russia has imposed on the likes
of Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms for
hosting banned content could be applied to companies that fail
to open offices, after the lower house passed the bill in the
second of three readings.
Fines could be as high as 10% of a company's turnover in
Russia from the previous year, rising to up to 20% for repeat
violations.
The state communications regulator Roskomnadzor last
November listed 13 mostly U.S. companies required to set up on
Russian soil by the end of the year.
Only Apple, Spotify, Rakuten Group's
messaging app Viber and the photo-sharing app Likeme
have fully complied - though Spotify closed its office in March
in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine and subsequently
suspended its streaming service.
Meta, which Russia found guilty of "extremist activity" in
March, is no longer listed, and its Facebook and Instagram
platforms are banned, although its messaging app WhatsApp is
not.
Four other companies have fulfilled at least one other
Roskomnadzor requirement but have not established a Russian
legal entity or office. Those were Google, Twitter,
ByteDance's TikTok and Zoom Video Communications,
according to the government website.
The chat tool Discord, Amazon's live streaming unit
Twitch, the messaging app Telegram, the bookmarking service
Pinterest and Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation have
taken no steps to comply, according to the website.
(Reporting by Reuters)