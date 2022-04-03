Russian lawmakers seek punishment for implementation of sanctions on Russia's territory

April 3 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers will propose measures
seeking punishment for the implementation of sanctions on
Russia's territory, a senior lawmaker said on Sunday.
"My colleagues from the State Duma and I have finished the
work and on Monday we will introduce amendments to the Criminal
Code for the implementation of restrictive measures (sanctions)
imposed by foreign states on the territory of the Russian
Federation," Andrei Klishas wrote on his Telegram channel.
"We look forward to prompt consideration of the amendments
by the State Duma."
Klishas did not specify how Russia would identify or punish
those who implemented sanctions.
Russian lawmakers in early March passed amendments to the
code making the spread of "fake" information an offence
punishable by fines or jail terms. They imposed fines for public
calls for sanctions against Russia.
Western allies of Ukraine have implemented a series of
sanctions on Russia for the Feb. 24 invasion on Ukraine that
Moscow calls a "special operation," and has killed thousands of
Ukrainians and send millions fleeing the country.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William
Mallard)