(Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said its anti-aircraft units had destroyed 13 Ukrainian rockets over southern Belgorod region on Friday and the regional governor said one person was killed and four injured in the incidents.

And the governor of Bryansk region, also in southern Russia, said six Ukrainian drones had been downed.

A ministry statement said units in Belgorod region had thwarted "an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack", with 13 rockets downed.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod Region on the Ukrainian border, said a man had been killed when a house was struck.

Four people were being treated for injuries. Ten private homes sustained damage and the water supply in the city of Belgorod had been disrupted, Gladkov said.

The Ukrainian armed forces posted video on Telegram of what it described as the sky above Belgorod, showing at least one building on fire.

In Bryansk region, governor Alexander Bogomaz reported the six downed drones in what he described as "yet another thwarted Ukrainian terrorist attack". He said there had been no casualties.

