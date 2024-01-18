(Reuters) -Russia's Defence Ministry said early on Thursday that its air defence units had intercepted and destroyed one Ukrainian drone over the Moscow region and a second over the Leningrad region surrounding the country's second largest city, St Petersburg.

A ministry statement on the Telegram messaging app said the incidents occurred at about 0130 (2230 GMT on Wednesday).

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had earlier said on Telegram that air defence units had downed a drone while it was on its way towards the capital. Fragments had hit the ground, but there was no damage or casualties.

The attack on the Leningrad region targeted an oil terminal in the Baltic Sea, according to Russian news outlet SHOT, which cited anonymous sources.

Russian authorities also reported a fresh missile attack on the city of Belgorod located close to the Russian-Ukrainian border. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said air defences had downed all 10 missiles, but that one person had been injured.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Chris Reese/Andrew Osborn)