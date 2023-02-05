Russian missile hits residential building in Ukraine's Kharkiv -mayor

KYIV, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Two Russian missiles hit the
centre of Kharkiv, the administrative capital of the Kharkiv
region in Ukraine's northeast, with one of the missiles striking
a residential building, the city's mayor said on Sunday.
"At this time, it known that there is a fire in one of the
residential buildings and one injured person," Mayor Ihor
Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging platform.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly in
Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)