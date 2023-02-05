Russian missile hits residential building in Ukraine's Kharkiv -mayor

KYIV, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Two Russian missiles hit the centre of Kharkiv, the administrative capital of the Kharkiv region in Ukraine's northeast, with one of the missiles striking a residential building, the city's mayor said on Sunday.

"At this time, it known that there is a fire in one of the residential buildings and one injured person," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging platform.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)