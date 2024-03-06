The afternoon attack on the village of Borova, about 20 km (12 miles) from the front line in Ukraine's northeast, set ablaze a private house, buildings nearby, and two cars, regional police said on the Telegram messenger app.
"A 70-year-old local civilian was killed," Oleh Synehubov, the Kharkiv regional governor, said on Telegram.
Russian troops used a ballistic Iskander-M missile, according to preliminary information from the police.
Images from the site, shared by Synehubov, showed a large crater and blazing fire over the pile of rubble.
Kharkiv region, bordering Russia, is a target or regular Russian attacks.
Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians although many have been killed in frequent Russian air strikes across Ukraine during the two years of full-scale invasion.
Overnight, Russia launched 42 drones over Ukraine regions, officials said, the largest drone atttack in several weeks.
