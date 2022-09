Olena Rudenko, a local resident, said it is not the first time the windows in her house had been broken by blast waves.

"There were two quite big explosions nearby. Before there were 'claps' in the distance. Immediately after there were two big explosions."

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas after launching what it called a 'special military operation' in February, despite mounting evidence that its missiles have hit multiple residential areas across the country.