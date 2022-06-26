Russian missiles hit Kyiv wounding five people, Ukraine says

KYIV, June 26 (Reuters) - Russian missiles struck a
residential building and a kindergarten in central Kyiv early on
Sunday, wounding five people, officials said, the first such
attack on the Ukrainian capital in weeks.
Up to four explosions rang out in central Kyiv. A fire broke
out in a nine-storey residential building that was partially
damaged in the attack in the central Shevchenkivskiy district,
the emergency services said.
"They (rescuers) have pulled out a seven-year-old girl. She
is alive. Now they're trying to rescue her mother," Kyiv's mayor
Vitali Klitschko said
"There are people under the rubble," Klitschko said on the
Telegram messaging app. He added that several people had already
been hospitalised.
Ukraine's police chief Ihor Klymenko said on national
television that five people had been wounded.
"The Russians hit Kyiv again. Missiles damaged an apartment
building and a kindergarten," said Andriy Yermak, head of the
president's administration.
There was no immediate comment from Russia, which denies
targeting civilians and says it targets military infrastructure.
Air raid sirens regularly disrupt life in Kyiv, but there
have been no major strikes on the city since June 5 when a rail
car repair facility was hit on the outskirts and a late April
shelling when a Radio Liberty producer was killed in a strike
that hit the building she lived in.
The Shevchenkivskiy historic district is home to a cluster
of universities, restaurants and art galleries.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, but abandoned an early
advance on Kyiv in the face of fierce resistance bolstered by
Western arms.
Since then Moscow and its proxies have focused on the south
and Donbas, an eastern territory made up of Luhansk and its
neighbour Donetsk, deploying overwhelming artillery in some of
the heaviest ground fighting in Europe since World War Two
.
