Residents of a damaged building said that they heard two "very loud" explosions at night.

Nelya Koniahina, 60, said that she managed to go downstairs to her building's shelter after the first explosion.

"Then there was a very loud second explosion, and then a powerful explosion wave. The windows were blown out. I saw a fire, and could smell gunpowder."

One man was slightly injured by window shrapnel and a heating pipe carrying hot water was damaged, authorities said.