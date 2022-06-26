Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian missiles kill one and wound six in Kyiv, Ukraine says

06/26/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike, in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) -Russian missiles struck a residential building and the compound of a kindergarten in central Kyiv on Sunday, killing one person and wounding six more, officials said, as Moscow stepped up its air strikes on Ukraine for a second day.

Firefighters put out a fire in a badly damaged nine-storey residential building in the central Shevchenkivskiy district, the emergency services said. Debris was strewn over parked cars outside a smouldering building with a crater in its roof.

"They (rescuers) have pulled out a seven-year-old girl. She is alive. Now they're trying to rescue her mother," Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said

"There are people under the rubble," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. He added that several people had been hospitalised.

Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk later updated the casualty toll to one person killed and at least six wounded and said the missile struck near the site of a similar attack in late April.

About 400 metres away, a Reuters photographer saw a large fresh crater by the playground of a private kindergarten that had smashed windows. Some privately-held storage garages in the area were completely destroyed.

Blasts were heard in other parts of Kyiv on Sunday, but these were the sound of air defence destroying other incoming strikes, the deputy mayor said on national television.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow, which denies targeting civilians.

Russia's defence ministry said it had used high-precision weapons to strike Ukrainian army training centres in the regions of Chernihiv, Zhytomyr and Lviv, an apparent reference to strikes reported by Ukraine on Saturday.

A Ukrainian air force spokesperson said between four to six long-range missiles were fired on Sunday from Russian bombers more than a thousand kilometres away in the southern Russian region of Astrakhan that looks out onto the Caspian Sea.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Group of Seven countries at a three-day summit should respond to the attack by ramping up sanctions on Russia and providing more heavy weapons to Ukaine.

The last major strike on Kyiv was on June 5 when a rail car repair facility was hit on the outskirts. In late April, a Radio Liberty producer was killed in a strike that hit the building she lived in.

The Shevchenkivskiy historic district is home to a cluster of universities, restaurants and art galleries.

Russia abandoned an early advance on Kyiv in the face of fierce resistance bolstered by Western arms.

Since then Moscow and its proxies have focused on the south and Donbas, an eastern territory made up of Luhansk and its neighbour Donetsk, deploying overwhelming artillery in some of the heaviest ground fighting in Europe since World War Two.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Valentyn Ogirenko, Alessandra Prentice; Writing Lidia Kelly and Tom Balmforth; Editing by Michael Perry, David Clarke and Toby Chopra)

By Pavel Polityuk and Valentyn Ogirenko


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16pLeaders at G7 mock bare-chested horseback rider Putin
RE
12:16pUkraine attacks Crimean oil-drilling platform for second time in a week - Tass
RE
12:12pEurope must give developing nations alternative to Chinese funds - EU's von der Leyen
RE
12:08p'Kindred spirits' Biden, Scholz work to heal U.S.-German ties
RE
12:03p'TOP GUN : Maverick' Soars Past $1 Billion, Overtakes 'Doctor Strange 2' as the Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year Globally
RE
12:01p'Kindred spirits' Biden, Scholz work to heal U.S.-German ties
RE
11:50aCanada has a path to "soft landing," finance minister Freeland says- CBC
RE
11:45aItaly's Draghi backs large investments in gas infrastructure in developing countries
RE
11:45aITALY PM DRAGHI : At present we need larger investment in gas inf…
RE
11:21aU.S. aims to raise $200 billion as part of G7 rival to China's Belt & Road
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French energy companies call for 'immediately' limiting energy use
2Wall St Week Ahead-Bruised U.S. stock investors brace for more pain in ..
3ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer
4Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Sunday
5Legal clashes await U.S. companies covering workers' abortion costs

HOT NEWS