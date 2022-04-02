Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities - local official

LVIV, Ukraine, April 2 (Reuters) - Russian missiles hit two
cities in central Ukraine early on Saturday, damaging
infrastructure and residential buildings, the head of the
Poltava region said.
"Poltava. A missile struck one of the infrastructure
facilities overnight," Dmitry Lunin wrote in an online post.
"Kremenchuk. Many attacks on the city in the morning."
Poltava city is the capital of the Poltava region, east of
Kyiv, and Kremenchuk one of the area's major cities.
There was no immediate information about possible
casualties, Lunin said. Reuters could not immediately verify the
report.
Russia denies targeting civilians in the war that Russian
President Vladimir Putin launched on Feb. 24, calling the
biggest attack on a European state since World War Two "special
military operation".
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets in Lviv and Lidia Kelly in
Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)