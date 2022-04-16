Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Economy & Forex 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian navy head meets crew of sunken missile cruiser - defence ministry

04/16/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
The head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, meets with crew members from the sunken missile cruiser Moskva in Sevastopol

(Reuters) - The head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, has met with crew members from the sunken missile cruiser Moskva and said they would continue to serve in the navy, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

Russia said on Thursday the Moskva sank after an ammunition explosion. Ukraine said it hit the vessel, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, with a missile.

The Russian defence ministry released a 26-second video showing Yevmenov and two other officers standing outside in front of around 100 sailors on a parade ground. It showed them speaking to one man.

The ministry did not say when the meeting took place.

Russia has said all of the 500 crew were rescued after the blast late on Wednesday. Ukrainian officials has said some of those on board died but has provided no evidence for the claims.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
