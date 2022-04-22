Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian negotiator confirms 'several long conversations' took place with Ukrainian side

04/22/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held discussions on Friday, the head of Moscow's delegation said, but Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said diplomatic efforts to end the war remained stalled.

Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky confirmed a TASS news report that "several long conversations" had been held but he gave no details. Earlier this week the Kremlin said Russia had submitted a new written proposal, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had neither seen nor heard about it.

It remains unclear whether the two sides can revive their faltering peace efforts, more than eight weeks after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

In separate comments on Friday, Lavrov, who has previously accused Kyiv of dragging out the peace process, sounded a downbeat note about the peace talks.

"They have now stalled because our latest proposal that was handed to the Ukrainian negotiators some five days ago and formulated taking into account the comments we received from them remains unanswered," Lavrov told a briefing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles Michel in a phone call earlier on Friday that Kyiv was showing it was not ready to seek mutually acceptable solutions and he accused the Ukrainian side of being "inconsistent" in the negotiations.

After making some apparent progress in March, the atmosphere around the peace talks soured over Ukrainian accusations that Russian troops carried out atrocities in a town near Kyiv as they withdrew from the area.

Russia has denied the accusations, saying they were designed to derail peace efforts and serve as a pretext for more Western sanctions against Moscow.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special operation" to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it views as dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13pTrump 'some responsibility' for Jan. 6 shortly after attack, McCarthy said -NYT
RE
12:12pFactbox - Global edible oil markets simmer after shock Indonesia ban
RE
12:11pChina committed to joining Zambia creditor committee -IMF's Georgieva
RE
12:11pChina committed to joining Zambia creditor committee -IMF's Georgieva
RE
12:10pUkrainians fear for missing loved-ones in devastated Mariupol
RE
12:09pBritain allows payments to Gazprombank for EU gas imports until May 31
RE
12:08pSri Lanka says India, World Bank consider $2 billion bridge finance
RE
12:08pMcDonald's beats back challenge to settlement with U.S. labor agency
RE
12:05pEU sees way to pay for Russian gas without breaching sanctions
RE
12:04pRussian negotiator confirms 'several long conversations' took place with Ukrainian side
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Villeroy & Boch AG: Sustained positive business performance in first qu..
2SAP : 2022 Q1 Presentation
3For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content
4FLOW TRADERS Q122 TRADING UPDATE
5Cathie Wood buys the dip on pandemic darlings Roku, Zoom, Roblox

HOT NEWS