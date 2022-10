Thousands of civilians have been leaving for days across the Dnipro River after warnings of a looming Ukrainian offensive to recapture the city, but Saturday's warning was delivered with renewed urgency.

"All civilians of Kherson must immediately leave the city," said a statement posted on Telegram. "Civilians of Kherson and all departments and ministries of civil administration must cross today to the left (east) bank of the Dnipro."

