Russian-occupied Kherson region says some civilians to be evacuated
10/18/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
(Reuters) - The Russian-installed chief of the southern occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson on Tuesday said some civilians would be evacuated, citing what he said was the risk of an attack by Kyiv's forces.
In a video statement, Vladimir Saldo said people in four towns would be moved away from the Dnipro river, given the risk that Ukrainian shelling could damage a nearby dam.
(Reporting by Reuters, editing by David Ljunggren and Chris Reese)