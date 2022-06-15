Russian oil and fuel revenue up even as exports fall - IEA

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Higher crude oil and fuel prices
allowed Russian revenues to climb in May despite its export
volumes slipping due to sanctions, the International Energy
Agency said on Wednesday.
The findings underscore the difficulty of punishing Moscow
for its invasion of Ukraine by banning Russian imports, moves
which have exacerbated a supply crunch and driven up prices.
Crude exports held steady on the month at 5.4 million
barrels per day (bpd) but refined product shipments slipped
155,000 bpd compared to April to 2.4 million bpd.
"With higher crude oil and product prices globally, Russian
oil export revenues are estimated to have increased by $1.7
billion in May to about $20 billion," the Paris-based agency
said in its monthly oil report.
The United States and the European Union agreed to ban
imports of Russian oil and imposed escalating sanctions in
response to the Feb. 24 invasion.
Despite the bans, the EU remained the main destination for
Russian exports last month, making up 43% of Russian flows
followed by just over a quarter to China.
China's imports of Russian oil and fuel rose by nearly a
quarter of a million bpd in May, topping 2 million bpd for the
first time, with India taking Germany's place as the number two
destination for Russian shipments in recent months.
Oil prices held above $120 a barrel on Wednesday on
persistent concerns about tight supply worldwide.
"Russian crude oil exports remain at elevated levels as
domestic refining activity is constrained by lower product
shipments," said the IEA, a grouping of 31 mostly industrialized
countries but not Russia.
"China and India, which have both sharply increased crude
oil purchases from Russia, are net product exporters and have no
need to lift Russian products."
(Reporting By Noah Browning
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)