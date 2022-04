It said that average daily production stood at about 1.444 million tonnes, or 10.58 barrels per day (bpd), in early April.

Russian oil and gas condensate output in March fell to 11.01 million barrels per day (bpd) from 11.06 million bpd in February.

Reports of lower production come as exporters experience difficulties in the face of Western sanctions over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

