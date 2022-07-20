Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.21 mln bpd in May - stats office

07/20/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas condensate production rose to 43.2 million tonnes or 10.21 million barrels per day in May, according to data published on Wednesday by the Rosstat statistics office.

That was an increase on the April figure of 10.04 million bpd. President Vladimir Putin has already given a figure of 10.7 million bpd for June, citing that as evidence that the domestic fuel and energy situation remains stable despite western sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine.

The Russian government has been publishing fewer statistics on oil and gas production since April, after Moscow launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24. (Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.20% 106.8 Delayed Quote.35.64%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.91% 54.25 Delayed Quote.-23.93%
WTI -0.43% 99.851 Delayed Quote.35.42%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17pData-hosting in China hampers U.S. law enforcement -prosecutor
RE
12:09pActivist fund bluebell calls on richemont to focus on core jewel…
RE
12:08pUkrainian first lady appeals to U.S. Congress for more weapons against Russia's 'Hunger Games'
RE
12:04pFTSE 100 Closes Wednesday Down 0.4%
DJ
12:02pSouth African rand edges down after inflation hits 13-year high
RE
12:00pRussian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.21 mln bpd in May - stats office
RE
11:58aABB to spin off turbocharging business to shareholders
RE
11:58aU.S. ITC yanks duties on Brazilian cold-rolled flat steel
RE
11:49aAirbus ceo says engine makers still need to prove that they are…
RE
11:49aAirbus ceo says will leave farnborough airshow with more comfor…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Chevron, Rio Tinto, Netflix...
2Rio Tinto settles all tax disputes with Australian Tax Office
3ArcelorMittal announces the publication of second quarter 2022 sell-sid..
4ASML N : Presentation
5UK gives development consent for Sizewell C nuclear plant

HOT NEWS