Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.21 mln bpd in May - stats office

* This content was produced in Russia, where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas condensate
production rose to 43.2 million tonnes or 10.21 million barrels
per day in May, according to data published on Wednesday by the
Rosstat statistics office.
That was an increase on the April figure of 10.04 million
bpd. President Vladimir Putin has already given a figure of 10.7
million bpd for June, citing that as evidence that the domestic
fuel and energy situation remains stable despite western
sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine.
The Russian government has been publishing fewer statistics
on oil and gas production since April, after Moscow launched
what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine on
Feb. 24.
(Reporting by Reuters)