Russian oil firm shuffles Venezuela assets as sanctions bite

March 29 (Reuters) - A Russian oil company used to provide a
workaround to U.S. oil trading sanctions on Venezuela is
scrabbling to avoid another set of sanctions, documents show,
this time from Europe and the United States over Russia's
invasion of Ukraine.
Russia is one of Venezuela's few allies on the international
stage. Russian companies have helped state-run oil firm PDVSA
sustain output in recent years despite U.S. sanctions intended
to deprive President Nicolas Maduro's government of its main
source of export income.
Roszarubezhneft was incorporated in 2020 and soon afterwards
acquired the Venezuelan holdings of Russian state-run oil giant
Rosneft as Washington imposed sanctions on two of
Rosneft's units for trading Venezuelan oil.
The five joint ventures Roszarubezhneft acquired produce
some 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude in Venezuela and
employ some 200 Russian and local workers, according to sources
and analysts. That is equivalent to about 16% of the 788,000 bpd
that Venezuela produced last month.
Roszarubezhneft is attempting to transfer ownership of its
Venezuelan assets from its European units to another company in
Russia to avoid "the blocking of the activities or the
confiscation of assets of companies of the group," said one of
several company documents reviewed by Reuters.
Transferring the ownership of the assets was necessary to
"preserve control and the management of assets and stable
functioning of its business units," according to a March 16
letter sent by a Roszarubezhneft executive to its Venezuelan
subsidiaries.
The letter did not say when the transfers might occur, nor
where in Europe the businesses were registered. Roszarubezhneft
executives blamed their plight on "unfriendly actions of the
United States and its allied foreign states and international
organizations."
Existing sanctions have already hit Roszarubezhneft's
business in Venezuela by depriving it of hard currency,
according to the documents, leaving it to pay workers and
suppliers in the South American country in roubles and
Venezuelan bolivars.
Roubles are not widely accepted in Venezuela's increasingly
dollar-based economy and there are no authorized foreign
exchange businesses. Russian workers paid in roubles would have
to find someone willing to swap them for dollars or euros.
The difficulties highlight the far-reaching impacts of
sanctions on Russian companies and their international
operations. The lack of hard currency led Roszarubezhneft's
managers in Venezuela to write their bosses bemoaning the
inability to pay for housing, insurance and everyday needs, the
documents show.
BORN OF SANCTIONS
The United States sanctioned Venezuela's oil sector in 2019
hoping to force out Maduro and over time blacklisted companies
trading Venezuela's crude. The sanctions sharply cut Venezuela's
oil exports but failed to oust the socialist leader, whose
re-election Washington called a sham.
Most of Rosneft's employees stayed in the country after the
asset transfer, according to two people familiar with the
matter. Rosneft's former chief in Venezuela is now the legal
representative of Roszarubezhneft's Petrolera Ltd,
according to a document seen by Reuters and online records.
Roszarubezhneft is owned by Russia's Federal Agency for
Government Property Management, a unit of the Russian Ministry
of Economic Development, according to Russian state-owned news
agency Tass, which described the company at its formation as
having equity of $4.06 billion.
The March 16 letter from the Roszarubezhneft executive
called on managers in Venezuela to promptly complete the equity
transfers and to notify Venezuela's PDVSA of the change.
Of its assets in Venezuela, stakes in the joint ventures
Petroperija, Boqueron and Petromonagas are held by units based
in Europe and would be transferred to Moscow-based Petromost,
the letter said, which according to corporate registry records
online is also owned by Roszarubezhneft.
The Venezuelan state oil company has not yet been formally
notified, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Monday. PDVSA and Roszarubezhneft executives met in Caracas last
week to discuss plans to boost output, the person added.
PDVSA did not reply to a request for comment.
Roszarubezhneft did not immediately respond to a request for
comment sent through its website. Attempts to reach
Roszarubezhneft in Caracas on phone numbers previously used by
Rosneft were unsuccessful.
Reuters could not find official contact details for
Petromost. Messages sent to email addresses that unofficial
websites providing corporate information said were for Petromost
bounced back.
PAY IN ROUBLES
Roszarubezhneft's Venezuelan units have been forced to
switch from dollar-denominated salaries to roubles and
Venezuelan bolivars following U.S. and European Union sanctions
barring transactions with some Russian companies, according to
two people familiar with the matter and one of the documents
seen by Reuters.
Outlays for transportation, insurance and staff housing in
Venezuela have been stymied by a lack of hard currency. Visa and
Mastercard's suspension of Russian operations means
Roszarubezhneft's employees, mainly Russian citizens, "can no
longer make payments to ensure their daily life," wrote a
manager from Venezuela.
"The company has lost the opportunity to fulfill its
obligations in hard currency to pay wages to contractors, local
workers and personnel," said a March 7 letter sent from one of
the Venezuela units to Roszarubezhneft's CEO, Nikolay Rybchuk.
To pay housing for the Russian workers in local currency
would boost costs by up to 30%, the unit informed its bosses.
Paying salaries in bolivars would also expose Venezuelan workers
to hyperinflation, which authorities said was 686% last year.
Some staff would accept a delay in payment until available in
hard currency, the letter said.
The unit asked the parent company for permission to allow
workers to conduct individual foreign exchange transactions in
Venezuela which would have to be done on the informal market.
(By Alexandra Ulmer in San Francisco and Marianna Parraga in
Houston; additional reporting by Guy Faulconbridge in London and
Vivian Sequera in Caracas; editing by Gary McWilliams and
Richard Pullin)