Russian oil price cap can be adjusted to market developments - EU head

The price cap, set at a $60 per barrel, will "stabilise global energy markets", von der Leyen said, because some oil shipments towards third countries through EU-based players will still be possible, as long as the oil is sold at a price below the cap.

Poland earlier has agreed to the European Union's deal for a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, allowing the EU to move forward with formally approving the deal over the weekend.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Louise Heavens)