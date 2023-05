STORY: The fire was soon extinguished and there were no casualties, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on the Telegram messaging app.

Surveillance video caught the moment the fire broke out. Reuters was able to locate the location of fire at a refinery matching street sign, road layout and vegetation from file and satellite images. The date and timecode shown in the video matched reports of when the fire occurred.

The Afipsky refinery lies not far from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in Krasnodar.