Russian oil revenues falling because of price cap -U.S. official

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Russian oil revenues are
falling due to the price cap that Western countries imposed on
its crude oil shipments and, ahead of further caps on Russia's
oil products, Europe is well positioned to manage any price
pressures, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday.
The Group of Seven countries, Australia and the European
Union will extend sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine by
putting a price cap on its oil products, such as gasoline and
diesel, on Feb. 5. The coalition placed a $60 per barrel limit
on sea-borne Russian crude oil sales late last year.
Russia is losing a great deal of money daily because of the
cap, the senior Treasury official told reporters in a
teleconference.
"For every dollar Russia is not getting in revenue, that's
one less dollar they can use propping up their economy, or
investing into weapons they need to fight this illegitimate war
in Ukraine," the official said.
The official did not estimate Russian revenue losses from
crude oil shipments. But the cap has increased shipping costs on
some Russian oil cargoes because it forces countries that want
Russian oil above the cap to use a shadow fleet of non-Western
ships and risk using "less trustworthy" insurance, the official
said.
U.S. officials say the cap is "institutionalizing" price
discounts for Russian oil pursued by big petroleum consumers,
including India and China.
The U.S. Treasury Department is looking at a widening spread
between benchmarks for Russian oils to the international Brent
oil price to see a partial picture of how Russia's revenues are
being affected.
Russian Urals grade crude for delivery to Europe <URL-E> was
quoted at about $53.43 on Wednesday, maintaining a recent steep
discount to benchmark Brent crude, which was trading at
$82.67.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on
Wednesday that oil producers in the country have not had
difficulties in securing export deals despite the Western
sanctions and price cap.
But Novak acknowledged that the main problems for
Russian oil was the wide discount to international benchmarks
and rising freight costs.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that
senior Russian officials have admitted the price cap was cutting
into Russia's oil revenues.
Several senior U.S. Treasury officials met with European
government officials and industry market players this year about
the cap on crude and the coming limits on oil products.
Europe can withstand pressures on oil products this winter
brought about by the war because it has accumulated diesel
supplies and because of warmer-than-expected temperatures, the
Treasury official said. As a result, some cheaper Russian diesel
could end up being sold to countries in Africa and other places
that have suffered high oil prices in the last year due to the
conflict in Ukraine, the official said.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by David Gregorio and
Josie Kao)