Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian oligarch Abramovich spotted in Israeli airport

03/14/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian billionaire and owner of Chelsea football club Roman Abramovich arrives at a division of the High Court in central London

JERUSALEM, March 14 (Reuters) - Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was seen in Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport on Monday shortly before a jet linked to him took off for Istanbul.

A photograph obtained by Reuters showed Abramovich, owner of Britain's Chelsea soccer club, sitting in the airport's VIP lounge with a face mask pulled down over his chin. Reuters could not verify independently that he actually boarded the flight.

Abramovich, who also holds Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, was among seven Russian billionaires added to the British sanctions list on Thursday as part of efforts to isolate President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Top envoys for the 27-nation European Union diplomats agreed to add Abramovich to the bloc's list of sanctioned Russian oligarchs, diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Abramovich has denied having close ties to Putin.

A person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the plane used by Abramovich flew into Ben Gurion late on Sunday from Moscow. Flight-tracking website Radarbox said the aircraft, which has the tail number LX-RAY, took off on Monday for Istanbul. (Editing by Jeffrey Heller, Frank Jack Daniel and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09pSUBSCRIBERS : Disregard Freight Carriers to Resolve False Claim Allegation
DJ
01:08pRussian central bank says to reduce limits for repo auctions to 1 trln rbls
RE
01:08pWikiLeaks' Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at Supreme Court
RE
01:07pU.S. agency issues more than 900 civil fines against maskless passengers
RE
01:07pApple supplier Foxconn in talks to build factory in Saudi Arabia - WSJ
RE
01:06pBritain backs ICC 'to the hilt' in Ukraine war crimes inquiry
RE
01:06pFactbox-Countries and companies shun Russian crude over Ukraine invasion
RE
01:04pU.N. CHIEF : prospect of nuclear conflict back 'within realm of possibility' over Ukraine
RE
01:04pU.S. consumers lift inflation, spending expectations, NY Fed survey finds
RE
12:57pU.S. options remain toward Russia, including full trade embargo -CNBC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1War, pandemic, and inflation deal Fed a complex trifecta
2Hope for trapped civilians as first convoy escapes besieged Mariupol
3S&P 500, Dow rise with focus on Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Fed
4Oil falls 8% on Russia-Ukraine talk hopes, China lockdowns
5U.S. step to delist Chinese ADRs worsens investment, listing outlook

HOT NEWS