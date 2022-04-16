Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian oligarch Deripaska's yacht arrives in Turkish waters

04/16/2022 | 10:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Deripaska, founder of Russian aluminum giant Rusal RUAL.MM, has been sanctioned by the United States, European Union and Britain. He has previously called for peace.

A Reuters witness saw the 73-meter (239.5 foot) yacht Clio arrive off the coast of Gocek in the Aegean coastal province of Mugla on Saturday. The Cayman Islands-flagged vessel remains in a bay off Gocek.

The arrival of Clio in Turkish waters comes after two superyachts linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who made a surprise appearance at Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul this month, docked in Turkish ports.

World governments are seeking to isolate President Vladimir Putin and his allies over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation."

NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good ties with both and mediates in the conflict. It has supported Kyiv, but also opposed sanctions on Moscow, including measures against Russian billionaires.

Ankara relies heavily on Russian energy imports and tourists and has emerged as a safe haven for Russians fleeing sanctions, and many have invested in Turkish property.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:03aThai govt says Ramadan bombings won't derail peace talks with rebels
RE
12:47aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:47aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:39aMexico's Pemex says fire under control at Salina Cruz refinery
RE
12:03aNepal seeks overseas nationals' help to build up forex reserves amid economic woes
RE
04/16Explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv - local media
RE
04/16Explosions heard in ukraine's capital kyiv - local media…
RE
04/16Tunisia says countries offer help to tackle impact of fuel ship's sinking
RE
04/16N.Korean leader Kim observes missile test to enhance nuclear capabilities
RE
04/16N.Korean leader Kim observes missile test to enhance nuclear capabilities
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank, Commission head tells pa..
3Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
4Robinson, Marsman help Inter Miami beat Sounders 1-0
5NLB Banka Skopje : Draft decisions for the shareholders meeting

HOT NEWS