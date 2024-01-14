"My papa, Lev Rubinstein, died today," she wrote on her blog.
Rubinstein, who was 76 years old, was hit by a car in Moscow on Jan 8 and spent several days in a coma before succumbing to his injuries.
Rubinstein began his literary career in the 1960s, and rose to prominence as a founder and leader of the Moscow Conceptualist school of artists and poets.
In recent years, he had been a defender of Russia's embattled opposition, taking public stances against the Kremlin's crackdown on LGBT rights, and, since 2014, its military interventions in Ukraine.
