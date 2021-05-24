Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian prosecutor seeks to ban Dolce & Gabbana same-sex kiss ads

05/24/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW/MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - A Russian prosecutor has called for Dolce & Gabbana Instagram advertisements showing same-sex couples kissing to be banned in the country following a lawmaker's complaint about them, the prosecutor's office said on Monday.

Mikhail Romanov, a member of the ruling United Russia party who sits in the Duma, or lower house of parliament, filed the complaint about the ads posted under the @dolcegabbana handle, the St Petersburg courts press service said.

The two short videos were part of the Italian fashion house's global "Love is Love" campaign in the run-up to Valentine's Day.

Same-sex relationships are legal in Russia, but a 2013 law bans disseminating "propaganda on non-traditional sexual relations" among young Russians. Human rights groups have condemned the legislation, saying it has helped increase social hostility towards homosexuality.

Dolce & Gabbana declined to comment on the case.

On May 14, the press service for the St Petersburg courts said the prosecutor had filed a claim asking for one of the Dolce & Gabbana Instagram ads showing two girls kissing to be banned in Russia.

In a statement, the press office said the claim established that the video "contains information that rejects family values and propagandizes non-traditional sexual relationships".

On Monday, the press service said the prosecutor's ban request included a second Dolce & Gabbana Instagram image showing two young men kissing.

However it said the prosecutor's claim has not progressed yet because it had not fulfilled certain administrative requirements, including providing documents supporting the claim.

Information on the case will next be updated on June 7, it said.

In 2018, Dolce & Gabbana was forced to cancel a marquee show in China amid a backlash against an advertising campaign that was decried as racist by celebrities and on social media and led to Chinese e-commerce sites boycotting the label's products. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow in Moscow and Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.24% 73.4658 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pTech stocks lead Wall Street higher as U.S. yields cool
RE
02:43pCryptocurrencies rebound from Sunday sell-off, bitcoin still down 40% from high
RE
02:23pRussian prosecutor seeks to ban Dolce & Gabbana same-sex kiss ads
RE
02:11pMexico's Pemex buys 100% stake in Texas refinery from partner Shell
RE
02:11pMexico's president lopez obrador says sale finalized for 100% of deer park refinery in houston to mexican state oil firm pemex
RE
02:05pCorn, soybeans sink after Midwest rains; wheat slumps
RE
02:04pFed's balance sheet could reach $9 trillion by end of 2022, NY Fed report projects
RE
02:02pHeimstaden Bostad builds Polish portfolio with $372.7 million deal
RE
01:57pVenture capital group Kaszek raises $1 bln in two funds for Latin America
RE
01:55pDow Jones Industrial Average : Bank of England mostly unfazed by inflation omens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money (May 22)
2Cryptocurrencies rebound from Sunday sell-off, bitcoin still down 40% from high
3China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
4China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
5Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

HOT NEWS