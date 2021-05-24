Russian prosecutor seeks to ban Dolce & Gabbana same-sex kiss ads

MOSCOW/MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - A Russian prosecutor has
called for Dolce & Gabbana Instagram advertisements showing
same-sex couples kissing to be banned in the country following a
lawmaker's complaint about them, the prosecutor's office said on
Monday.
Mikhail Romanov, a member of the ruling United Russia party
who sits in the Duma, or lower house of parliament, filed the
complaint about the ads posted under the @dolcegabbana handle,
the St Petersburg courts press service said.
The two short videos were part of the Italian fashion
house's global "Love is Love" campaign in the run-up to
Valentine's Day.
Same-sex relationships are legal in Russia, but a 2013 law
bans disseminating "propaganda on non-traditional sexual
relations" among young Russians. Human rights groups have
condemned the legislation, saying it has helped increase social
hostility towards homosexuality.
Dolce & Gabbana declined to comment on the case.
On May 14, the press service for the St Petersburg courts
said the prosecutor had filed a claim asking for one of the
Dolce & Gabbana Instagram ads showing two girls kissing to be
banned in Russia.
In a statement, the press office said the claim established
that the video "contains information that rejects family values
and propagandizes non-traditional sexual relationships".
On Monday, the press service said the prosecutor's ban
request included a second Dolce & Gabbana Instagram image
showing two young men kissing.
However it said the prosecutor's claim has not progressed
yet because it had not fulfilled certain administrative
requirements, including providing documents supporting the
claim.
Information on the case will next be updated on June 7, it
said.
In 2018, Dolce & Gabbana was forced to cancel a marquee show
in China amid a backlash against an advertising campaign that
was decried as racist by celebrities and on social media and led
to Chinese e-commerce sites boycotting the label's products.
