Russian response mechanism to oil price cap to take effect this month -agencies

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia's mechanism to ban sales of oil
that are subject to a price cap imposed by Western countries
should begin working before the end of the year, Russian news
agencies quoted Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying
on Tuesday.
"We are working out our decision," RIA quoted him as telling
reporters. It said that when asked if the mechanism would take
effect by the end of the year, he replied: "Yes, I'm sure."
Earlier, Novak said Russia
may reduce
oil production but not by much.
He said Russia was changing its logistics chains in
response to the $60 oil price cap imposed by Western countries
with the aim of squeezing Moscow's ability to fund its war in
Ukraine.
