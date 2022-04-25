Russian retailer Lenta withdraws 2022 guidance due to political uncertainty

April 25 (Reuters) - Russian retailer Lenta said
on Monday that it was pulling its 2022 guidance on store
openings and capital expenditure as political uncertainty
continues to put pressure on Russia's retail market.
Lenta, which operates a chain of hypermarkets across the
country, said it would not issue new guidance until market
conditions stabilise.
The company said that its net income fell 44.2% year-on-year
to 735 million roubles ($9.94 million) in the first quarter of
2022.
"We continue to operate all our stores and have quickly
adapted to address the challenges that have risen over the past
two months," Chief Executive Vladimir Sorokin said in a press
release.
"We adjusted our supply chains, modified some operational
processes, and revised certain approaches to working with
suppliers", he said.
Russian retailers have been under pressure as consumers
react to higher inflation and economic uncertainty which has
been brewing since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into
Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Growth in online sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG)
in Russia slowed in April to the lowest level since 2017, market
analytics firm NielsenIQ said on Friday, after a crisis-driven
scramble for products sent demand soaring in March.
(Reporting by Reuters)