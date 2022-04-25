Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian retailer Lenta withdraws 2022 guidance due to political uncertainty

04/25/2022 | 06:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 25 (Reuters) - Russian retailer Lenta said on Monday that it was pulling its 2022 guidance on store openings and capital expenditure as political uncertainty continues to put pressure on Russia's retail market.

Lenta, which operates a chain of hypermarkets across the country, said it would not issue new guidance until market conditions stabilise.

The company said that its net income fell 44.2% year-on-year to 735 million roubles ($9.94 million) in the first quarter of 2022.

"We continue to operate all our stores and have quickly adapted to address the challenges that have risen over the past two months," Chief Executive Vladimir Sorokin said in a press release.

"We adjusted our supply chains, modified some operational processes, and revised certain approaches to working with suppliers", he said.

Russian retailers have been under pressure as consumers react to higher inflation and economic uncertainty which has been brewing since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Growth in online sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Russia slowed in April to the lowest level since 2017, market analytics firm NielsenIQ said on Friday, after a crisis-driven scramble for products sent demand soaring in March.

(Reporting by Reuters)

© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:49aEuro zone bond yields fall as focus turns to China risks
RE
06:49aStocks slip into correction territory on Beijing lockdown fears
RE
06:48aExclusive-Germany to hike 2022 inflation forecast to 6.1% - document
RE
06:46aChina lockdowns and U.S. rate expectations hit metals
RE
06:46aSterling falls to lowest since September 2020 versus dollar
RE
06:45aZambia leader thanks China for help in debt restructuring
RE
06:45a'SHANGHAI WAS A LESSON' : Beijing residents hit the stores amid COVID lockdown fears
RE
06:43aChinese regulators urge more prudent IPO pricing after market debut flops
RE
06:43aHong Kong's Foreign Correspondents' Club suspends top Asian human rights awards
RE
06:43aRussian retailer Lenta withdraws 2022 guidance due to political uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election..
2Stocks, euro, oil tumble as French election relief short-lived
3Philips Swung to 1Q Net Loss; Sales Beat Forecasts
4Takeaway.com's second-largest shareholder urges rebellion at AGM
5JGC : MOU on decarbonizing cooperation with Pertamina

HOT NEWS