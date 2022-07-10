Russian rockets kill 10 in Donetsk: officials

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine's president, said in a Telegram post that the strike was "another terrorist attack," and that Russia should be designated as a "state sponsor of terrorism" as a result.

A bill to apply this label to Russia has been tabled by two U.S. senators, who expressed their confidence the proposal would be voted through during a Thursday (July 7) visit to Kyiv.

Russia, which says it is conducting a "special military operation" to demilitarise Ukraine, denies targeting civilians.