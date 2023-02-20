Advanced search
Russian rouble extends recovery from near 10-month low vs dollar

02/20/2023 | 02:21am EST
This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Monday, extending a recovery from a near 10-month low hit late last week, as demand for the currency increased ahead of month-end tax payments by exporting firms.

At 0713 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 73.88, pulling further clear of the 75.30 mark, its weakest since April 25, hit on Friday.

Friday's session saw the highest USD/RUB trading volumes so far this year, Refinitiv data showed.

The rouble gained 0.4% to trade at 79.01 versus the euro and firmed 0.2% against the yuan to 10.73 .

After weakening gradually for more than a month, the rouble should begin to be in greater demand before month-end taxes are due in a single payment on Feb. 28, when exporters typically convert their foreign currency revenues.

"Exporters' preparation for the peak of tax payments will show support for the national currency, in the run-up to which they will show increased demand for rouble liquidity," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Banki.ru.

Following 12 days of continuous decline, the rouble's technical correction should continue, said Alor Broker in a note, tempering that forecast with a warning that geopolitical risks could trigger a fresh fall at any moment.

EU leaders are discussing a new batch of sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine, with politicians, military leaders and Russian banks expected to be targeted.

Market players are also likely to pay close attention to President Vladimir Putin's annual showcase address to parliament, scheduled for Feb. 21.

The Russian market will be shut on Thursday as Russia celebrates Defender of the Fatherland day and open for only limited trading on Friday.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.8% at $83.7 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was unchanged at 920.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% lower at 2,157.5 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
