Russian rouble falls back after nascent recovery

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slipped on
Monday, but remained above a ten-month low set last week as
demand for the currency increased ahead of month-end tax
payments by exporting firms.
At 1400 GMT, the rouble was down 0.1% against the dollar at
74.39, erasing earlier gains. The currency had climbed as high
as 73.59, pulling further clear of the 75.30
mark, its weakest since April 25, hit during trading on Friday.
Friday's session saw the highest USD/RUB trading volumes so
far this year, Refinitiv data showed.
The rouble was flat at 79.30 versus the euro
and fell 0.7% against the yuan to 10.73, having
gained against both currencies earlier in the session.
After weakening gradually for more than a month, the rouble
should begin to be in greater demand before month-end taxes are
due in a single payment on Feb. 28, when exporters typically
convert their foreign currency revenues, analysts say.
"Exporters' preparation for the peak of tax payments will
show support for the national currency, in the run-up to which
they will show increased demand for rouble liquidity," said
Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Banki.ru.
Following 12 days of continuous decline, the rouble could
stage a technical correction in the coming days, said Alor
Broker in a note, tempering that forecast with a warning that
geopolitical risks could trigger a fresh fall at any moment.
EU leaders are discussing a new batch of sanctions against
Russia over its actions in Ukraine, with politicians, military
leaders and Russian banks expected to be targeted.
Market players are also likely to pay close attention to
President Vladimir Putin's annual showcase address to
parliament, scheduled for Feb. 21.
The Russian market will be shut on Thursday as Russia
celebrates Defender of the Fatherland day and open for only
limited trading on Friday.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was up 1.3% at $84.1 a barrel.
Russian stock indexes were lower.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was unchanged at
920.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was
0.3% higher at 2,174.9 points.
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Bernadette Baum)