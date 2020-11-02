Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian rouble falls most in EMEA on oil price drop, U.S. election jitters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:36am EST

* Rouble at its weakest since late-March

* Turkey's lira continues to hit record lows

* EM stocks rise on positive Chinese data

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble hit a more-than seven-month low on Monday as a fall in oil prices and caution ahead of the U.S. presidential elections weighed on sentiment, with most other emerging market currencies in Europe, Middle East and Africa also retreating.

The rouble plummeted 1.4% to the U.S. dollar, coming under pressure from a drop in oil prices, as a batch of new coronavirus lockdowns in Europe fuelled demand concerns.

The currency has also fallen due to investors pricing in a possible downside from Democratic candidate Joe Biden winning the U.S. election, which could increase the prospect of more U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

Meanwhile, October manufacturing activity in Russia contracted at its fastest pace in five months, as output was constrained by a surge of coronavirus cases in the country.

Turkey's lira sank 0.7% to a sixth straight record low to the dollar, despite measures from the central bank to tighten monetary policy, including cutting banks' borrowing limits and suspending some repo transactions.

Positive manufacturing data did little to curb the lira's fall, as runaway inflation and strains in Ankara's relationship with its NATO allies eroded investor faith in the currency.

"The Central Bank of Turkey (CBT) has no choice but to raise interest rates. But so far, it continues to do so using the most blunt of tools – temporary liquidity management using rate corridor operations," Tatha Ghose, forex and emerging market analyst at Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"The use of the corridor informs market participants that CBT does not have the mandate to permanently hike the benchmark rate."

Poland's zloty fell slightly to the euro, as a spike in options trading indicated high volatility for the currency.

The zloty had touched a more-than 11-year low to the euro last week as massive protests against an abortion ruling and a record daily increase in coronavirus cases weighed on the currency.

New coronavirus-driven lockdowns in major European economies also weighed on central European currencies. Markets were also awaiting a Czech central bank meeting later in the week.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.7%, taking some support from positive Chinese manufacturing data. Still, the outlook for emerging markets remained subdued in the near-term, due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases and the U.S. elections.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50aWorld shares look past lockdowns as U.S. election approaches
RE
04:46aWorld shares look past lockdowns as U.S. election approaches
RE
04:46aUK factories lose more momentum in October - PMI
RE
04:44aOman income tax expected in 2022 in fiscal shake-up
RE
04:40aHong Kong September retail sales in doldrums as pandemic curbs spending
RE
04:40aSterling falls as England heads to second national lockdown
RE
04:36aRussian rouble falls most in EMEA on oil price drop, U.S. election jitters
RE
04:36aGoldman Sachs slashes Europe's fourth quarter growth forecasts
RE
04:34aRenault takes on 'range anxiety' in electric sales push. But it's a long road
RE
04:34aChina new home price growth quickens in October, private survey shows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance
3World shares look past lockdowns as U.S. election approaches
4EXPLAINER: How mom-and-pop investors stumped up a record $3 trillion for Ant shares
5CORBION NV : CORBION : Q3 2020 Interim Management Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group