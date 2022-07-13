Russian rouble firms, shrugging off lower oil; stocks down

* This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed slightly on
Wednesday, shrugging off a sharp drop in prices for oil,
Russia's key export, as it retained support from a record high
current account surplus and the upcoming quarterly tax payments.
At 0728 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar
at 58.53 after hitting 57.16 on Tuesday, its
strongest since July 5.
The rouble gained 0.9% to hit 58.91 against the euro
.
Analysts say the rouble has room for further gains as
export-focused companies usually increase conversion of their FX
revenues to pay taxes that will be higher than usual in July as
both month and quarter-end payments should be made.
The rouble became the world's best-performing currency https://sphinx.thomsonreuters.com/graphics/#/group/mkt/publish
this year, boosted by measures including restrictions on
Russian households withdrawing foreign currency savings, taken
to shield Russia's financial system from Western sanctions
imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The currency has also benefited from soaring proceeds from
commodity exports and a sharp drop in imports that helped to
more than triple Russia's current account surplus in the first
half of 2022 to $138.5 billion.
The firming rouble, which rallied to 50 to the dollar in
June from a record low of 121.53 hit in March, raised concerns
among policymakers and exporters as its strength dents state
budget and corporate revenues from selling goods abroad.
On the stock market, the rouble-based MOEX Russian index
fell 1% to 2,113.4 points. Its dollar-denominated peer
RTS slid 0.8% to 1,132.9 points.
"The recent poor performance of the RTS index begs a
question: what is the fundamental recommendation and where it
trades relative to its 'trading brackets'," BCS Global Markets
wrote in a note.
"We note that the index is currently in the HOLD zone and
would recommend start buying the market if the RTS index falls
below 970 and selling if it goes above 1,350 over the next
several months."
(Reporting by Reuters)