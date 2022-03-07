Russian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble tumbled to a
fresh record low in thin offshore trade on Monday, with local
markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday.
The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at
121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the
EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 141.00 to
the dollar.
Bid/offer spreads were between 10 and 15 cents, pointing to
an increasingly illiquid market.
Trading on the MOEX Moscow exchange is scheduled to be
closed until Wednesday for a bank holiday.
The rouble has lost more than 40% of its value against the
greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply
accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, which
sparking sweeping sanctions from Western capitals.
The curbs on Russia, its lenders, corporates and key
individuals, as well as counter measures from Moscow, have cut
Russian assets increasingly out of global financial markets and
have made it tricky for investors to trade any securities.
"It has become very difficult to trade the rouble after the
sanctions," said Aaron Hurd, senior portfolio manager, currency,
at State Street Global Advisors. "Liquidity has vanished and
markets have become very volatile."
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."
Stocks last traded on Feb. 25 on Moscow's bourse.
Five-year credit default swaps in Russia - reflecting the
cost to insure exposure to the country's sovereign debt - soared
to a record 2,619 basis points compared to 1,725 basis points on
Friday, data from IHS Markit showed.
Trades on Russia's sovereign dollar- and euro-denominated
debt have all but ground to a halt, with some issues bid at
around 20 cents in the dollar or euro
.
"With Russian prices on the euro bond somewhere around 20,
this is going to go on for a long, long time, and nobody wants
to be associated with (the rouble)," said Gabriel Sterne, head
of global EM research at Oxford Economics.
"Just sell it and take a loss. You have to interpret the
price movements as: there's almost infinite supply and very
little demand for these assets at the moment. It's now just a
matter of an orderly disposal of Russian assets."
Rouble implied volatility gauges - a measure of demand for
options on the currency rising or falling against the dollar -
have stayed near record highs hit last week, with the one-week
gauge above 84% and the one month one above 94%.
The rouble's collapse has also hit trading volumes. Turnover
on the Russian currency on EBS fell more than 80% on Friday
compared to the end of February.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Additional reporting by Saikat
Chatterjee and Anisha Sircar; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark
Potter)